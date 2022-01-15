Surrey surpasses weekly COVID case count record again

Surrey just shy of 3,000 cases Jan. 2 to 8

A driver pulls up to the COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66th Ave. in Surrey in September 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey has broken another record in weekly COVID-19 case counts.

For Jan. 2 to 8, there were 2,960 cases, according to the latest local health area map from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

This is the second week in a row to break a record. For the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, there were 2,619 cases in Surrey, which was more than double the number that were reported the week prior.

The previous record-high for weekly cases was back in April, during the third wave. April 18 to 24, 2021, there were 1,760 cases.

The BCCDC separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey.

For Jan. 2 to 8, there were 429 cases. That’s down from the 637 reported Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Meantime, Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has jumped to more than 60 cases per 100,000 people from more than 20 cases per 100,000 people.

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was followed by Vancouver (1,966 cases), Tri-Cities (1,843), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (880), Burnaby (839), Langley (708), Richmond (514), Delta (438), North Vancouver (358), New Westminster (337), Abbotsford (314), Mission (84) and West Vancouver (81).



