Surrey stops fining Uber drivers, McCallum says ‘time to move on’

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has thrown in the towel after a B.C. Supreme Court judge in Vancouver ordered Surrey to stop ticketing Uber drivers.

The order came Friday morning, two days after lawyers for the City of Surrey and Uber appeared in court to argue the merits of the ride-hailing company’s application for an injunction to stop the city from issuing Uber drivers $500 tickets.

City Hall released a terse statement from McCallum in response.

“Time to move on,” McCallum said. “We will work with TransLink on the Mayors’ Council’s motion on a regional business licence to ensure a level playing field between ride-hailing and taxis.”

Rob Costanzo, general manager of corporate services for the City of Surrey, said Friday in a press release that the city will “abide by today’s court ruling” and “no further enforcement action will be taken in respect to the matters addressed by the court for ride hailing in Surrey.”

Surrey City Councillor Linda Annis also issued a press release, which said the court decision signals “it’s time for the mayor to stop the political games and get on with giving 550,000 Surrey residents ride hailing.

“This nonsense has gone long enough, it’s time for common sense and time to put passengers first,” Annis said. “I hope today’s decision will put an end to ticketing of drivers and Uber and that we can give our residents another transportation option, something we all want.”

Annis said she’s looking forward to using ride hailing herself here in Surrey, “the same way Vancouverites now use Uber and Lyft.

She said she hopes the mayor “will start standing up for our 550,000 Surrey residents rather than a handful of taxi owners who’ve had a decades-long monopoly.”

She also wants pick-up and drop-off boundaries between cities eliminated, “providing a level playing field between taxis and ride-hailing companies.”


