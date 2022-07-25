Surrey Sport & Leisure complex to get a facelift

Surrey council will consider awarding more than $1 million in contracts Monday night

The Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex at 16555 Fraser Highway will be getting a facelift.

Surrey council will consider awarding more than $1 million in contracts Monday night. The first will be for the replacement of a HVAC unit replacement, with city staff recommending that council award $521,325 to Modern Niagara Vancouver Inc. for the work, with the expenditure limit set at $575,000.

Jeff Arason, Surrey’s acting general manager of planning and development, said in a corporate report before council the contract involves removing and replacing four rooftop units, five air conditioning units and one make-up air unit that “have reached the end of their service life.”

Construction will begin once the required equipment is received. This is expected to be in January with the work to be completed by March.

The second contract before council tonight is $505,575 to Mack Kirk Roofing and Sheet Metal Ltd. for roof replacement, with the expenditure limit set at $550,000.

“This Project consists of the removal and disposal of the existing roofing, as well as supply and installation of the new roof,” Arason noted in his report. “The existing roof is approximately 28 years old, is in poor condition and has reached the end of its service life. The proposed new roof would have a life span of approximately 25 years.” He said Oct. 24 is the anticipated start date for this, with completion expected by December.



