Surrey Sikh parade postponed because of COVID-19

It was set to take place in West Newton on Jan. 9

A parade that was set for West Newton on Sunday, Jan. 9 has been postponed on account of COVID-19.

The Gurdwara Amrit Parkash temple was planning to have its Shaheedi Saha parade from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. that day. The City of Surrey mailed out a notification to area residents and businesses several weeks ago, advising them that there would be road closures, traffic disruptions and no-parking restrictions along the route.

The temple issued a notice on Dec. 28 stating that due to COVID-19 restrictions Shaheedi Saka Nagar Kirtan is postponed “from jan. 9 till jan. 20,” adding, “It will remain postponed further changes to the restrictions. We will inform you when the next date is fixed.”

The procession through local streets was to begin and end at the temple, located at 7990-123A St.

Amber Stowe, communications and media relations lead for the City of Surrey, told the Now-Leader on behalf of the Surrey Parks, Recreation and Culture Department that “with the overwhelming concerns about the cases of Covid-19 escalating, organizers and the city feels allowing this event to move forward could put Surrey residents at serious risk.

“Therefore, the organizers will postpone the event until later in the year,” Stowe stated in an email.



