A Surrey senior pleaded guilty last month to telecommunicating to lure a child under 16. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)

Surrey senior pleads guilty to child luring

Sant Mangat, 72, handed 15-month conditional sentence, probation, conditions

A Surrey senior has been sentenced for child luring following a “proactive online investigation” by the Mounties’ Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (BC ICE).

According to a news release issued Feb. 22, Sant Mangat, 72, was handed a 15-month conditional sentence order, 12 months probation and multiple conditions after pleading guilty last month to telecommunicating to lure a child under 16.

Police arrested Mangat on Dec. 15, 2021, following an investigation that began in March 2020, the release continues.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 20, 2023. Conditions imposed by the court include those governing Mangat’s access to the Internet and children under the age of 16.

“This conviction is a direct result of the work of our specialized ICE investigators who identified a possible online predator communicating with someone whom they believed to be a youth online,” Const. Katherine Bizier of BC ICE states in the release.

“Our investigators work on a daily basis to identify, pursue, and disrupt offenders of these crimes targeting children.”

READ ALSO: 47 Canadians charged in global online child sex exploitation investigation

In the release, BC ICE officials encourage parents to stay aware of their children's online activities and talk to them about online safety. For resources, visit protect children.ca


RCMP

