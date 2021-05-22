The weekly COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for the week of May 9 to 15, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

The weekly COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for the week of May 9 to 15, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

Surrey sees steep drop in weekly COVID-19 cases

Cases on the decline for the past three reporting periods

Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases have dropped for a third week, with the most recent a steep decline.

The BCCDC releases weekly data on case counts by local health region, and for the week of May 9 to 15, there were 1,094 cases.

Cases have been on the decline for the last three reporting periods, with 1,409 cases May 2 to 8 and 1,671 cases April 25 to May 1.

READ ALSO: Surrey records highest monthly increase in COVID-19 cases, May 6, 2021

READ ALSO: Surrey’s upward trend for weekly cases continues for 10th week, April 30, 2021

That followed a record-high the week of April 18 to 24 with 1,760 cases. Previously, cases had been on an upward trend for 10 reporting periods.

But the average daily rate of cases has stayed at more than 20 per 100,000 people.

Surrey COVID cases – by month, week
Infogram

Meantime, South Surrey/White Rock, which the BCCDC separates from the rest of Surrey, recorded 37 cases May 9 to 15.

That region has seen a very small decline in recent weeks, with an average daily rate of cases between one and five.

While Surrey continues to report the most cases in B.C. each week – despite the decline – most other Lower Mainland regions were seeing fluctuating weekly case counts or a decline for several weeks before Surrey.

Vancouver wasn’t far off from Surrey’s case counts for a couple of weeks, with 1,012 in Vancouver and 1,153 in Surrey March 21 to 27; 1,211 in Vancouver and 1,254 in Surrey March 28 to April 3; and 1,297 in Vancouver and 1,573 in Surrey April 4 to 10.

But the last five reporting periods have seen Vancouver decline and then level off with 1,060 cases April 11 to 17 , 879 cases between April 18 and 24, 713 cases April 25 to May 1, 652 cases May 2 to 8 and now 572 cases for May 9 to 15.

On Friday, May 21, the province recorded 420 new cases.

RELATED: 420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as orders reviewed, May 21, 2021

– With a file from Tom Fletcher


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Previous story
California to drop social distancing requirements in June
Next story
7 in 10 Black Canadians experience racism on regular, occasional basis: survey

Just Posted

(Contributed photo)
Dementia webinar to explore links between music and the brain

Series offers tips, info for Surrey, White Rock residents

The mother and daughter charged in connection with the August 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi (inset) were in Surrey Provincial Court May 21, 2021. (Tracy Holmes photo/Contributed photo)
Murder-accessory charges dropped against mother, daughter in 2017 killing of Surrey teen

The body of Bhavkiran Dhesi was found in a torched-SUV in South Surrey

People were lined up around the fields at a drop-in vaccine clinic at Newton Athletic Park on Tuesday (April 27, 2021), which is one of the high-transmission neighbourhoods that are being given vaccine priority. This clinic was one of at least three to open in the city that day. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey sees steep drop in weekly COVID-19 cases

Cases on the decline for the past three reporting periods

Police were dispatched to the Crescent Beach neighbourhood Friday morning (May 21, 2021) following a report of a possible pipe bomb. (Contributed photo)
Geocache find prompts pipe-bomb response in South Surrey

Police responded to Crescent Beach neighbourhood just before 10:30 a.m. May 21

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Missing woman, 81, last seen in Surrey City Centre area

Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)
Highway 1 partially closed after pedestrian struck in Kamloops

Police are on scene and have closed the westbound lanes; DriveBC reports major delays

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Karen McLeod is a resident of British Columbia, but has been living in Sackville since November, caring for her mother, Dodie, who has dementia. (Submitted)
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Karen McLeod and her mother are limbo after her siblings were denied entry into the province under a compassionate care exemption to pandemic restrictions

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)
Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

Most Read