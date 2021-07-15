Surrey sees slight uptick in weekly COVID-19 cases

But about 83 per cent of those aged 12 and up have been partially immunized

Surrey recorded a slight uptick in weekly COVID-19 cases in the latest reporting period from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

For the week of July 4 to 10, there were 50 news cases reported in Surrey.

It’s the first increase in the last 10 reporting periods, but weekly cases continue to stay below 100. The week of June 27 to July 3, there were 28 cases.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has stayed the same at fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity is between zero and five per cent: North Surrey (one per cent), Whalley (zero per cent), Guildford (two per cent), West Newton (one per cent), East Newton (two per cent), Fleetwood (zero per cent), Cloverdale (one per cent), Panorama (zero per cent) and South Surrey (one per cent).

Surrey recorded the most cases in the Lower Mainland for this reporting period, but it’s been alternating with Vancouver for the last few weeks.

For the week Ju4 to 10, Surrey was followed by Vancouver with 43 cases, Abbotsford (19), Richmond (16), Burnaby (14) Langley (12), Tri-Cities (11), Mission (9), North Vancouver (9), New Westminster (8), Delta (7), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (6), Delta (6) and West Vancouver (2).

The BCCDC separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey.

For the week of July 4 to 10, there were four cases.

Meantime, the BCCDC’s weekly data report shows a range of one-dose vaccination rates up to July 12 for those aged 18-plus in the nine communities Surrey is broken into: North Surrey (80 per cent), Whalley (84 per cent), Guildford (80 per cent), West Newton (87 per cent), East Newton (87 per cent), Fleetwood (86 per cent), Cloverdale (83 per cent), Panorama (87 per cent) and South Surrey (83 per cent).

That’s about 84 per cent of those aged 18 and up who have been partially immunized

For those aged 12 and over, vaccination rates up to July 12 are just slightly lower in each community: North Surrey (79 per cent), Whalley (83 per cent), Guildford (79 per cent), West Newton (85 per cent), East Newton (85 per cent), Fleetwood (84 per cent), Cloverdale (82 per cent), Panorama (86 per cent) and South Surrey (82 per cent).

That’s about 83 per cent of those aged 12 and up who have been partially immunized.

But when it comes to vaccinations rates up to July 12 for those aged 50 and older, all communities have hit that 80-per-cent threshold: North Surrey (83 per cent), Whalley (89 per cent), Guildford (84 per cent), West Newton (91 per cent) East Newton (91 per cent), Fleetwood (90 per cent), Cloverdale (89 per cent), Panorama (92 percent) and South Surrey (88 per cent).

That’s about 89 per cent of those aged 50 and up who have been partially immunized.

