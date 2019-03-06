Surrey Schools receives nearly $2.2M from province for upgrade projects

Funding for boiler, plumbing upgrades, new school buses

The Surrey School District is receiving almost $2.2 million in provincial funding for school upgrade projects.

The district is receiving $2,194,054 in funding for school maintenance project, according to a news release from the NDP government Wednesday (March 6).

The projects include: boiler upgrades at H.T. Thrift Elementary through the Carbon Neutral Capital program; phase three plumbing upgrades at various schools through the School Enhancement program; and three new school buses through the Bus Acquisition program.

Additional funding, according to the release, will also be provided for building envelope upgrades at Coyote Creek, Frost Road, Ocean Cliff and Westerman elementary schools.

The release says the funding programs are part of a $206 million provincial investment under the Annual Facilities grant, School Enhancement, Carbon Neutral Capital and Bus Replacement programs. The investments are mean “to ensure students have well-maintained learning environments and bus services that are safe, comfortable and efficient.”

This year’s funding, according to the release, is a $500,000-increase from the previous year and a $20.6-million increase from 2016/17.

READ ALSO: B.C. school district funding changes delayed until after next year, Dec. 19, 2018

Since September 2017, the release reads, the NDP government has also approved more than $17 million for school upgrades in the district, including $11 million provided in Annual Facilities Grand funding for school maintenance costs.

Surrey NDP MLAs said the funding will allow Surrey students to “benefit from safer, more efficient schools.”

“Students deserve the best learning environment we can give them. These investments in our kids’ learning environments demonstrate our commitment to making life better for people — especially our youngest British Columbians,” said Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey- Green Timbers.

READ ALSO: ‘Portable explosion’ continues in Surrey, with district predicting $10.7M-bill, Feb. 14, 2019

READ ALSO: Construction to begin on new Surrey elementary school, Jan. 10, 2019

READ ALSO: Frozen, but determined, start to new $33-million South Surrey school, Feb. 8, 2019


