Surrey schools open after two snow days

Superintendent Jordan Tinney says if parents feel it’s unsafe for children to ‘make your own individual decision’

Schools are back in session today in Surrey, after being closed for two days due to snow. (Photo: Twitter@jordantinney)

After two snow days, classes are back in session in Surrey today.

Public schools in Surrey and White Rock schools are open today.

Surrey School District Superintendent Jordan Tinney made the announcement before 6 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 13).

“Parents, if you feel it is unsafe for your child, of course make your own individual decision,” Tinney tweeted. “Again huge thanks to our CUPE 728 crews for clearing lots and City of Surrey Cupe Local 402 street crews. Amazing effort.”

Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Simon Fraser University campuses are also open today.

Environment Canada has no weather alerts in effect for Metro Vancouver, as of 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The snow has stopped and no new snow is expected today. All SFU campuses are open. Please monitor Twitter and https://t.co/AKEKCE5jx5 for the latest updates and follow @TransLink for transit alerts. #sfu @CBCVancouver @GlobalBC @VancouverSun @NEWS1130 @CTVVancouver — Simon Fraser Univ. (@SFU) February 13, 2019

Go go go @CityofSurrey crews. Thank you for keeping our roads clear and safe despite all the weather challenges. Much appreciated @CupeLocal402 our @CUPE728 staff also doing amazing work – cleared 130 school lots yesterday and then again at it today. #SurreyBC #sd36learn pic.twitter.com/ivutGqZOVS — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) February 12, 2019