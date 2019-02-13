Surrey schools open after two snow days

After two snow days, classes are back in session in Surrey today.
Public schools in Surrey and White Rock schools are open today.
Surrey School District Superintendent Jordan Tinney made the announcement before 6 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 13).
“Parents, if you feel it is unsafe for your child, of course make your own individual decision,” Tinney tweeted. “Again huge thanks to our CUPE 728 crews for clearing lots and City of Surrey Cupe Local 402 street crews. Amazing effort.”
Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Simon Fraser University campuses are also open today.
Environment Canada has no weather alerts in effect for Metro Vancouver, as of 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Schools are open- happy Wednesday all! 👋🏻 #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/JAROQANMsO
— Baobab Inclusive (@BaobabInclusive) February 13, 2019
The snow has stopped and no new snow is expected today. All SFU campuses are open. Please monitor Twitter and https://t.co/AKEKCE5jx5 for the latest updates and follow @TransLink for transit alerts. #sfu @CBCVancouver @GlobalBC @VancouverSun @NEWS1130 @CTVVancouver
— Simon Fraser Univ. (@SFU) February 13, 2019
Go go go @CityofSurrey crews. Thank you for keeping our roads clear and safe despite all the weather challenges. Much appreciated @CupeLocal402 our @CUPE728 staff also doing amazing work – cleared 130 school lots yesterday and then again at it today. #SurreyBC #sd36learn pic.twitter.com/ivutGqZOVS
— Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) February 12, 2019
Our list of places to go for weather updates:
❄️Snow & ice priority routes: https://t.co/33dD8y0bT8
❄️Waste collection disruptions & city closures: https://t.co/htyNV4pGlc
❄️To report safety issues: 604-591-4152 or submit online at https://t.co/IOrH6AvhTx
📷: jaskiransinghbatra pic.twitter.com/kaniMHH18f
— City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) February 12, 2019