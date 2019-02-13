Schools are back in session today in Surrey, after being closed for two days due to snow. (Photo: Twitter@jordantinney)

Weather

Surrey schools open after two snow days

Superintendent Jordan Tinney says if parents feel it’s unsafe for children to ‘make your own individual decision’

After two snow days, classes are back in session in Surrey today.

Public schools in Surrey and White Rock schools are open today.

Surrey School District Superintendent Jordan Tinney made the announcement before 6 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 13).

“Parents, if you feel it is unsafe for your child, of course make your own individual decision,” Tinney tweeted. “Again huge thanks to our CUPE 728 crews for clearing lots and City of Surrey Cupe Local 402 street crews. Amazing effort.”

Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Simon Fraser University campuses are also open today.

Environment Canada has no weather alerts in effect for Metro Vancouver, as of 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

See also: MAP: Armed with 17,000 tonnes of salt, Surrey launches snow plow tracker

See also: Remember to clear snow from your sidewalks, Surrey

See also: Surrey getting new tool to clear snow from sidewalks

See also: Surrey schools, KPU and SFU closed Tuesday due to snow

Previous story
Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn’t expect a new shutdown
Next story
Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate

Just Posted

Cloverdale neighbourhood’s last acreage slated for subdivision

Neighbour, environmentalist express concern for wildlife

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Sales of Surrey-brewed beer help bar/restaurant employees deal with mental health issues

Russell Brewing’s Belgian Table Beer made in partnership with Mind the Bar non-profit

North Surrey rec centre opens as extreme weather shelter

City OKs more civic space to be used, after opening clubhouse for homeless to sleep in at Tom Binnie Park

Squatters may have been sheltering in Surrey barn before it burned down Tuesday night

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the single-alarm fire, in the 14000-block of 60A Avenue

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read