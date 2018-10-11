Crime

Man killed in Newton shooting, Surrey RCMP say

School spokesperson says afternoon shooting briefly put nearby elementary school on lockout

Surrey RCMP investigate at the scene in Newton where they say one man has died in a shooting on Thursday afternoon. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say one man has died in a shooting in the 6700-block of 130th Street.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 11). She added that 130th Street is closed to traffic between 64th and 68th avenues.

This is Surrey’s 10th homicide of the year, with seven of the victims dying by gunfire.

According to a news release from Surrey RCMP, police were called to the area after a report of a shooting. Once police arrived, the release reads, an adult victim was found suffering from “gunshot wounds.”

“Despite all attempts to revive the individual they succumbed to their injuries,” the release states.

Sturko said police haven’t identified a suspect. The news release adds that based on initial information, “this does not appear to be a random act.”

Police say the area will be cordoned off for “a significant amount of time,” adding that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called.


Surrey Schools spokesperson Doug Strachan said the shooting briefly put Martha Jane Norris Elementary School on a lockout for about 30 minutes. A lockout, according to Surrey Schools “is typically called in response to a danger that has been identified outside the school or in the surrounding school community.”

Some people on Twitter were saying other nearby schools were on a “lockdown,” but the Surrey Schools site describes a lockdown as a “response to a perceived life-threatening emergency either inside or in close proximity to the school building.”

Martha Jane Norris is located at 12928 66A Ave.

“It was unrelated to the school just a police incident in the area,” Strachan told the Now-Leader.

Strachan said the school was on a lockout from about 2:20-2:45 p.m.

There has been 33 shootings in Surrey in 2018. There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


