L.A. Matheson Secondary School in Surrey. (Photo: wikipedia.org)

Staff member attacked at Surrey school, causing lockdown

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a grey Kia

A staff member at L.A. Matheson secondary school sustained serious injuries in an assault Friday morning, police say.

Surrey Mounties and members of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team responded to the assault at 8:25 am.

“The injured person has been taken to hospital,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said. “The school is currently locked down.

“As the school is currently in lockdown, we are asking that the public stay away at this time.”

Sturko said a suspect was seen leaving the school in a grey Kia.

“Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle leaving, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage,” she said.

Police ask anyone with such footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Constable Richard Wright would not confirm what the victim’s job at the school is or if someone connected to the school or from outside is believed to have done the assault.

“At this point we’re still gathering statements at scene and trying to put together a motive for this incident. So our investigators are still on scene, making sure everything is safe, and gathering evidence so that we can pursue the investigation.

“We aren’t releasing mechanism of injury, anything like that, because we’re still on scene with witnesses and we can’t pollute their statements,” Wright told the Now-Leader,” and to have any information to go out about it, we can’t do it.”


