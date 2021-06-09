The Surrey school district’s Aboriginal Learning department has provided a list of teacher resources to inform learning about residential schools and how to teach students about them in the classroom. Pictured is a drumming circle at Surrey’s Civic Plaza on June 4, 2021 after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed there were remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey school district’s Aboriginal Learning department has provided a list of teacher resources to inform learning about residential schools and how to teach students about them in the classroom. Pictured is a drumming circle at Surrey’s Civic Plaza on June 4, 2021 after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed there were remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey school district’s Aboriginal department provides resources on residential schools

Includes list of teacher resources and how to teach about them

Editor’s note: This article contains details about experiences at residential schools in B.C. and may be triggering to readers.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society is offering toll-free 24-hour telephone support for survivors and their families at 1 (866) 925-4419. The KUU-US Crisis Line Society’s 24-hour line is available at 1-800-588-8717.

*****

Following the news of the 215 Indigenous children buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, the Surrey school district’s Aboriginal Learning department has provided a list of teacher resources to inform learning about residential schools and how to teach students about them in the classroom.

Juanita Coltman, District Principal of Aboriginal Learning, said the department felt during this time it was “critical that we raise awareness of what residential schools are, what happened, why it happened, so we can learn from that tragic error in Indigenous history.

”It was a really devastating time in Canadian history.”

On May 27, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed there were remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation said the remains of the children, some believed to be as young as three, were confirmed with the help of ground-penetrating radar.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School was Canada’s largest such facility operated by the Roman Catholic Church between 1890 and 1969 before the federal government took it over as a day school until 1978, when it was closed.

The list, according to the district, contains more than 40 resources teachers can draw from in preparing lesson plans and handling conversations with students of all grade levels about the dark history of residential schools in Canada.

Coltman said many students may have questions and it’s important to educate them in age-appropriate ways, while also being careful when presenting information in case there is a trigger for students who may have had a family member or relative in a residential school.

“‘Why were they buried in unmarked graves, why were they buried at a residential school, why are we doing all of this?’” said Coltman. “I think it’s important for us to understand that part of history. They need to know the truth.”

The district says additional resources are available on the Surrey Schools ONE website (surreyschoolsone.ca), under the tag “Every Child Matters.” The resources were gathered by teacher-librarians across the district, featuring book lists, videos and website recommendations.

“We really hope teachers take the time to teach this in a meaningful and respectful way in the classroom,” she said, noting the First Nations Education Steering Committee has some excellent resources for Grade 5, 10 and 11-12 students.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

EducationIndigenousresidential schools

Previous story
Hunters join forces with conservationists to call on B.C. to protect fish and wildlife habitat
Next story
No winner in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max jackpot

Just Posted

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux reintroduces her pay equity bill Tuesday (June 8, 2021) in the B.C. legislature. (Screenshot)
Surrey South MLA introduces pay-equity bill for 4th time

Cadieux charges finance minister is ‘completely missing the point’

The Surrey school district’s Aboriginal Learning department has provided a list of teacher resources to inform learning about residential schools and how to teach students about them in the classroom. Pictured is a drumming circle at Surrey’s Civic Plaza on June 4, 2021 after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed there were remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey school district’s Aboriginal department provides resources on residential schools

Includes list of teacher resources and how to teach about them

The Museum of Surrey is now offering a virtual tour of their new Community Treasures exhibit titled “20 Years: Surrey’s Heritage Rail.” (Screenshot)
Museum of Surrey launches virtual tour for new Heritage Rail exhibit

Online tour of ‘20 Years: Surrey’s Heritage Rail’ offers snapshot into the history of trains in Surrey

Langley Playhouse, as pictured on the new website for Langley Little Theatre (langleylittletheatre.org).
Surrey Little Theatre sold to finance renovations of merged companies’ Langley Playhouse home

‘Public goodbye event” for Clayton-area theatre planned for June 27

Benjamin Bos has been growing his hair out since January, 2020. Now he says he’ll donate his hair to charity, along with $6,000 he raised along the way. (Photo: submitted).
Surrey Christian School student to chop hair for charity

Benjamin Bos raised more than $6,000

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Tina Taphouse is pictured in Langley, B.C., Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. woman says her mother put her up for adoption to avoid Kamloops residential school

Tina Taphouse said she’s sharing her family’s story so those who went to the schools don’t have to

Mourners place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and their nine-year-old son in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
“I just had to try to help,” says nurse who tried to save victims of London attack

Nurse practitioner describes the horrific scene in the wake of family being run down

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

No winner was declared in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max draw. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
No winner in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max jackpot

28 of the 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Feds to lift 14-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers

It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

Most Read