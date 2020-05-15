The Surrey school district will be reviewing its policies on field studies and student trips following the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wolf Depner/News Staff).

Surrey school district to review field studies after cancellations due to COVID-19

Surrey Schools cancelled several trips with short notice back in March

The Surrey school board will be reviewing its policies on student field studies after the district cancelled the remainder of its school trips for the year back in March, with several being cancelled on short notice.

Trustee Gary Tymoschuk said during Wednesday’s (May 13) board meeting that the policy committee will be reviewing student trips. He said it was an “FYI,” but he wanted to alert the rest of the board “given the circumstances that we’re in with the pandemic.”

A report says “these policies are in the early stage of review with the intention to be updated to reflect best practice and lessons learned during the recent pandemic where a number of international and field study trips had to be cancelled on short notice.”

The district cancelled all school trips for the remainder of the year on March 13. Initially, the district had cancelled nine out of 16 trips in March, all of those in Italy, Japan and France.

READ ALSO: All international student trips have been cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic: Surrey Schools, March 13, 2020

READ ALSO: Coronavirus causes Surrey Schools to cancel trips to Italy, Japan and France, March 3, 2020

Some students and teachers were in the middle of overseas trips when they were forced to travel back as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix recommended on March 12 that travel outside of Canada be banned.

READ ALSO: South Surrey rugby team tries to get home from U.K. amid COVID-19 ‘chaos’, March 13, 2020


Coronavirus

