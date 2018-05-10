Surrey school district to hire 66 new teachers, 24 education assistants by September

The Surrey School District intends to hire 66 new teachers and 24 education assistants to help with the anticipated growth of 850 students in the 2018-19 school year.

Also being hired are 28 additional support staff and a new school administrator.

Spending in other areas will remain unchanged, despite steady enrolment growth, a district release reveals.

“There is no management or professional staff hiring in the budget,” a media release notes, “with the result that the proportion of spending on district administration will shrink from 2.58 per cent to 2.33 per cent; expected to be the lowest in the province.”

Operating expenses for the 2018-19 school year are expected to rise by about $15 million, due to increased staffing and salary costs, as well as a 2.2 per cent inflationary increase in equipment, supply and services costs.

The district also says the net result of the provincial government’s elimination of Medical Services Plan premiums in favour of a new Employer Health Tax will cost $3 million more next year.

The budget also includes the district’s contributions to the construction of Salish Secondary ($9.6 million) and a 200-seat addition to Woodward Hill Elementary ($3 million), which are both expected to be ready for students this fall.

It’s expected the Surrey School District will have 73,368 students this fall when factoring in school-aged, adult and online students. That figure helps determine how much the district receives from the B.C. government for operating funds.

Along with special purpose and other funds, operating funds are anticipated to amount to $778 million next year. The final school district operating grant will be based on the September 30, 2018 enrolment count and any adjustments to the annual budget will be made after that date.

In mid-April, Surrey Board of Education Budget Committee Chair Terry Allen revealed the district was facing a roughly $8.5 million bill for portables this year.

See more: Surrey school district looking at $8.5M bill for portables this year

While the Surrey school district typically spends about $4 million a year to maintain existing portable classrooms, the total bill is expected to rise to $8.5 million this year.

The district says the $8.5- million figure includes roughly $2.1 million to move 33 portables (at an estimated $65,000 each), $1.2 million for 11 new portables that are needed, and the remaining approximately $5 million is to be spent on maintenance of the existing 325 portables.

“Despite continuing funding and cost pressures, the district remains in a very strong financial position,” said Allen in a May 10 release. “I have great confidence that the district will continue to provide exceptional education to our students.”

See more: We, as a province, have not kept pace with Surrey growth: premier

On April 30, Premier John Horgan announced a close to $64-million commitment for a new South Surrey elementary school, land for a second school in the area, and money to expand two Fleetwood elementaries.

Horgan noted overcrowding challenges experienced by Surrey, which has the highest student enrolment in B.C. at 70,736 in kindergarten to Grade 12, as of September of last year, the result of a burgeoning population.

“We, as a province, have not kept pace with that growth,” Horgan said.

“It is just the beginning,” Horgan acknowledged. “We have a lot more work to do… but I believe we’ll be able to achieve our goals if we all work together.”

In response to reporters’ questions, Horgan said that while the new funding may only mean keeping pace with current demand, a start has to be made.

“We have to get ahead of it,” Horgan said. “This is what we can do today. We need more tomorrow – and that starts tomorrow. We’re way behind in meeting growth. The last school opening in Surrey was in 2014 and the next one is this fall, and that’s too long between openings…we’re behind the 8-ball in Surrey and we’ve known that for a long time.”

He added that the previous BC Liberal government was also aware of the problems Surrey was experiencing and the need for more investment in schools.

“We (the NDP) made a commitment two years before the election,” he said.

“Everything I’ve done has been since July,” he said, noting that he takes responsibility for action taken since he formed his government. “This is not something that occurred nine months ago.”

See also: Surrey must create 168 new classrooms, hire 300 teachers by September

Heading into the 2017-18 school year, the district had to hire an estimated 300 teachers, and scramble to make room for 168 new classroom spaces after a Supreme Court Ruling in favour of the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation that ruled to restore contract language and class-size and class-composition deleted in 2002.

The decision found the B.C. government acted wrongly when it stripped such limits from teachers’ contracts.

Finding the space meant the district was forced to convert “non-educational spaces” like computer labs into classrooms.

-With files from Black Press