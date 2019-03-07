Surrey robotics team heads to world championships in Kentucky

Enver Creek Secondary’s robotics team, Team 4549B, will be heading to the world championships April 24 to 27 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Surrey Schools)

Five Surrey high school students are headed to Louisville, Kentucky next month for the robotics world championships.

One of Enver Creek’s robotics teams, Team 4549B, will be heading to the world championships April 24 to 27, following a win at the provincial robotics championships where the team won the B.C. title, along with two top awards: the Excellence Award and Top Robot Skills Award, according to a news release from Surrey Schools.

RELATED: Surrey high school robotics team ranked first in the world for programming

The team consists of students Arsh Hassal, Ritam Singal, Madhurjot Sohi, Jashan Virdi and Ali Waraich.

Enver Creek, according to the district, has a robotics program which consists of five teams of between three to five students. The teams are coached by teacher Reuben Heredia.

“Students compete in the VEX Robotics Competition and attend provincial qualifiers once or twice a month on the weekends,” explained Heredia. “They build, code and test between eight to 15 hours a week, mostly after school time, in preparation as each tournament is an opportunity to go to provincials and ultimately represent Canada at the World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.”

Enver Creek had three other teams which competed at provincials, reads the release. Team 4549E placed seventh at the end of qualifying rounds while the two other teams “battled hard against 40 veteran teams” from throughout B.C.

If people would like to help support the Enver Creek Robotics Team, they can use the Surrey Schools donation site: surreyschools.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Index. Select the school, and type ‘robotics’ in the message box.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter