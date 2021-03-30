Surrey robbery suspects charged after month-long investigation

Police say man was assaulted and had vehicle stolen in 13600-block of 100th Ave

Surrey RCMP say two suspects in a Whalley robbery have been arrested and charged following a month-long investigation.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, police received a report that a man had been assaulted and his vehicle stolen in the 13600-block of 100th Avenue, according to Corporal Joanie Sidhu in a Surrey RCMP release Tuesday (March 30).

Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle, Sidhu said, was abandoned and later found by the Metro Vancouver Transit Police on Feb. 23 near 97B Avenue and 137B Street.

Sidhu said the RCMP’s robbery unit identified two suspects and on March 25, search warrants were executed at two homes, with one in the 9700-block of 137th Street and the other in the 9600-block of 137 Street.

During the search, Sidhu said, 28-year-old Melissa Cameron and 41-year-old Dane Mathison were arrested and later charged with “robbery and offences related to mail theft.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

