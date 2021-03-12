Surrey, Richmond RCMP officers charged with assault in 2019 incident

One suspended with pay while the other is on administrative duties

Two RCMP officers have been charged with one count each of assault following a 2019 incident.

The BC Prosecution Service announced the charges Friday (March 12) against Surrey RCMP Constable John Tsonos and RCMP Constable Matthew McGuire in connection “with their involvement in the arrest of an individual suspected to be in possession of stolen property” on Oct. 10, 2019 in Richmond.

On Oct. 19, 2019, officers from the Surrey RCMP Auto Crime Target Team found a man “allegedly driving a stolen vehicle in Surrey,” according to a release from BC RCMP media relations officer Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet.

She said officers stopped the vehicle and the driver was arrested in Richmond, with help from an officer there.

However, when officers were taking the man into custody, they “allegedly assaulted him.”

BC RCMP said “immediately upon learning of the allegations,” senior officers from both detachments started Code of Conduct investigations and criminal investigations against the officers involved.

Shoihet said the results of the investigations were submitted to the BC Prosecution Service in 2020.

Tsonos remains suspended with pay, while McGuire is on administrative duties, Shoihet said.

“Duty status for both police officers is continually assessed and the internal Code of Conduct investigations remain active and on-going,” she said.

The BC Prosecution Service said their next court appearance is scheduled for April 19.

