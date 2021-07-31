Surrey reports small increase in weekly COVID-19 cases

Surpassed only by Vancouver in the Lower Mainland

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

As COVID-19 cases start to rise again provincewide, Surrey has recorded a small increase in weekly cases.

There were 36 cases in the region for the week of July 18 to 24, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control. That’s up 12 cases from the previous week.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has stayed the same at fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

In the BCCDC’s COVID-19 regional surveillance dashboard, Surrey’s rate of cases per 100,000 hovered around one per cent for the week of July 20 to 26. Broken down into nine communities, it was: North Surrey (one case), Whalley (one), Guildford (one), West Newton (one), East Newton (one), Fleetwood (one), Cloverdale (one), Panorama (one) and South Surrey (two).

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity is at one per cent throughout most of the city, staying roughly the same from the previous reporting period: North Surrey (zer per cent), Whalley (one per cent), Guildford (one per cent), West Newton (one per cent), East Newton (one per cent), Fleetwood (zero per cent), Cloverdale (one per cent), Panorama (one per cent) and South Surrey (one per cent).

Surrey has been competing with Vancouver in recent weeks for the most cases per week, but was beat out by Vancouver once again, which recorded 63 cases for this reporting period.

For the week July 18 to 24, Surrey was followed by Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (11 cases), Tri-Cities (16), Langley (16), Burnaby (14), Richmond (13), North Vancouver (13), South Surrey/White Rock (12), West Vancouver (10), Abbotsford (8), Delta (6), Mission (3) and New Westminster (1).

Meantime, of those eligible for the vaccine in Surrey, about 66 per cent have received both doses.

