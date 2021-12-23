Surrey reports nearly 300 COVID cases Dec. 12 to 18

Vaccination rates for five- to 11-year-olds in Surrey have increased by about five per cent in the last week, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for first doses for the five-to-11 age group as of Dec. 19 are: North Surrey (15 per cent), Whalley (13 per cent), Guildford (17 per cent), West Newton (11 per cent), East Newton (12 per cent), Fleetwood (18 per cent), Cloverdale (25 per cent), Panorama (23 per cent) and South Surrey (32 per cent).

That’s about 18.4 per cent receiving their first dose, which is up five per cent (13.3 per cent) from Dec. 13. Vaccine rollout for the five-to-11 age group started Monday (Nov. 29). However, it’s significantly lower than the provincial average which is 29 per cent, as well as 25 per cent in the Fraser Health region.

Meanwhile, rates for fully vaccinated Surrey residents (aged 12 and up) have increased by about 0.2 per cent, according to the latest data from the BCCDC’s regional surveillance dashboard.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Dec. 19 are: North Surrey (91 per cent), Whalley (94 per cent), Guildford (88 per cent), West Newton (96 per cent), East Newton (95 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (90 per cent), Panorama (95 per cent) and South Surrey (90 per cent).

That’s about 92.4 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.2 (92.2 per cent) from Dec. 13. First doses are at 95.4 per cent, which is 0.1 per cent (95.3 per cent) from Dec. 13.

Provincewide as of Dec. 20, it was slightly lower with 88.8 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 91.7 per cent have received one dose.

However, in the 12-17 age group by Dec. 13, 85.3 per cent have received both doses (up from 85 per cent from Dec. 13) and 90 per cent have had a single dose (up from 89.8 per cent).

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Dec. 13 are: North Surrey (92 per cent), Whalley (95 per cent), Guildford (89 per cent), West Newton (97 per cent), East Newton (96 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (91 per cent), Panorama (95 per cent) and South Surrey (90 per cent).

That’s 93.1 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.1 per cent (93 per cent) from Dec. 13. About 95.9 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.1 per cent (95.8 per cent) the same from Dec. 13.

West and East Newton continue to lead in single doses in the age category with 100 per cent and 99 per cent, respectively, but Whalley isn’t far behind with 98 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 89.3 per cent by Dec. 20, and first doses are at 92.1 per cent.

For those aged 18-49, 96.5 per cent have had one dose (up from 96.4 per cent) – with Whalley and West and East Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 93.5 have received both doses (up from 93.2 per cent).

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (88 per cent), Whalley (92 per cent), Guildford (89 per cent), West Newton (94 per cent) East Newton (94 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (92 per cent), Panorama (95 percent) and South Surrey (92 per cent).

That’s about 92.1 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.1 per cent (92 per cent) from Dec. 13. First doses are at 94.1 per cent, which is up about 0.1 per cent (94 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

In the last few weeks, third doses for those 70-plus started rolling out.

Broken down between the nine communities it is: North Surrey (48 per cent), Whalley (45 per cent), Guildford (55 per cent), West Newton (44 per cent), East Newton (49 per cent), Fleetwood (58 per cent), Cloverdale (66 per cent), Panorama (56 per cent) and South Surrey (72 per cent).

That’s about 54.8 per cent of Surrey’s over-70 population receiving a booster dose, which is up about four per cent (50.2 per cent) from Dec. 13.

Meantime, weekly cases in Surrey have increased from the previous reporting period.

For the week of Dec. 12 to 18, the BCCDC reported 298 cases. For Dec. 5 to 11, there were 222 cases.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases is between five and 10 cases per 100,000 people.

Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver for the number of cases reported during that week, with 929 cases.

Surrey was followed by North Vancouver (267 cases), Tri-cities (193), Burnaby (179), Langley (153), Richmond (106), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (99), West Vancouver (89), New Westminster (89), Abbotsford (87), Delta (82), South Surrey/White Rock (74) and Mission (68).



