Surrey receives 22 pothole requests in last week, staff expect it to rise as snow melts

The City of Surrey has received 200 service requests related to potholes since the beginning of the year, but only 22 of those – so far – has been since the snowstorms over the last week.

Ray Kerr, manager of engineering operations, said the pothole repair budget is $1.2 million a year. It’s “completely separate” from the winter maintenance budget.

READ ALSO: City of Surrey spends $1.2M on winter maintenance – so far, Jan. 17, 2020

“Potholes, unfortunately, are a result of the type of weather that we had, especially over the last week. Generally, we get them throughout the winter,” Kerr said. “The 22 requests for service that we’ve received, I would anticipate that we will see that number rise for sure.”

Kerr said that pothole repairs are done “as quickly as possible.”

Crews, he said, will first deal with them on a “temporary basis,” using a cold-mix asphalt.

“Then as quickly as we can, and following that, we repair it with hot-mix asphalt (for a permanent repair).”

READ ALSO: Woman peeved after Surrey denies pothole claim, July 20, 2017

READ ALSO: Underfunding, bad repairs, cited for why Canadian roads are breaking down, Jan. 12, 2019

Kerr said the city currently has “a lot” of staff dealing with potholes.

“As soon as we’re made aware of them, we do deal with them as quickly as we can,” said Kerr, adding that he’s aware of some around 74th Avenue and King George Boulevard, Fraser Highway and 32nd Avenue.

To report a pothole, visit my.surrey.ca.report-a-problem/home.

READ ALSO: ICBC had 32,412 Dial-a-Claim calls from Lower Mainland, Jan. 20, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter