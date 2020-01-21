Surrey receives 22 pothole requests in last week, staff expect it to rise as snow melts

Pothole repair is budgeted at $1.2M a year

The City of Surrey has received 200 service requests related to potholes since the beginning of the year, but only 22 of those – so far – has been since the snowstorms over the last week.

Ray Kerr, manager of engineering operations, said the pothole repair budget is $1.2 million a year. It’s “completely separate” from the winter maintenance budget.

“Potholes, unfortunately, are a result of the type of weather that we had, especially over the last week. Generally, we get them throughout the winter,” Kerr said. “The 22 requests for service that we’ve received, I would anticipate that we will see that number rise for sure.”

Kerr said that pothole repairs are done “as quickly as possible.”

Crews, he said, will first deal with them on a “temporary basis,” using a cold-mix asphalt.

“Then as quickly as we can, and following that, we repair it with hot-mix asphalt (for a permanent repair).”

Kerr said the city currently has “a lot” of staff dealing with potholes.

“As soon as we’re made aware of them, we do deal with them as quickly as we can,” said Kerr, adding that he’s aware of some around 74th Avenue and King George Boulevard, Fraser Highway and 32nd Avenue.

To report a pothole, visit my.surrey.ca.report-a-problem/home.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Surrey receives 22 pothole requests in last week, staff expect it to rise as snow melts

Pothole repair is budgeted at $1.2M a year

