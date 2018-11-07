Surrey Realtors collecting blankets, warm clothing for annual event

Realtors dropping off bags of warming clothing and blankets at the Surrey Urban Mission for the annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive last year. The 2018 drive kicks off Nov. 13 with several drop-off locations in Surrey, White Rock and Delta. (Submitted photo: Fiona Youatt)

Realtors throughout the Lower Mainland are looking to the community for help in the annual blanket drive.

The 24th annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive kicks off Nov. 13 in an effort to collect warm winter clothing for those in need throughout the Lower Mainland.

The blanket drive, according to a press release from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, is the “largest and longest running blanket drive in the Lower Mainland.”

There are 19 drop-off locations in Surrey and South Surrey/White Rock. For a full list of drop-off locations, visit rebgv.org/blanket-drive-drop-locations. There are also six drop-off locations in Delta.

Between Nov. 13 and 20, volunteers will collect donations across the region and then the donations will be distributed to partner charities in the same community where the item was donated.

The Surrey recipients are: Surrey Memorial Hospital volunteer resources, Hyland House (part of Options Community Services), NightShift Street Ministries and Surrey Urban Mission.

The South Surrey/White Rock recipients are: Avalon Women’s Centre, Penninsula United Church Extreme Weather Shelter, Launching Pad, Sources Women’s Place, Sources Food Bank Resources Centre, Sources Volunteer Centre and Atira Women’s Resource Society.

The real estate board said the blanket drive “seeks to collect enough clothing to help more than 30,000 people stay warm.”

“A recent homeless count in Metro Vancouver indicates there are more people living in shelters or on the streets than ever before,” Phil Moore, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver president said. “Our partner charities need all the support they can get this winter, so please donate what you can. Every little donation helps.”

Beginning in 1994, the blanket drive has helped more than 345,000 Lower Mainland residents, according to the release. Last year, about 36,000 people benefited from the blanket drive.

Items needed include: blankets or sleeping bags (gently used or new); warm clothing and coats; new socks and underwear; and hats, gloves and scarves.

For more information, visit blanketdrive.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

