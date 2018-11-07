Realtors dropping off bags of warming clothing and blankets at the Surrey Urban Mission for the annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive last year. The 2018 drive kicks off Nov. 13 with several drop-off locations in Surrey, White Rock and Delta. (Submitted photo: Fiona Youatt)

BLANKET DRIVE

Surrey Realtors collecting blankets, warm clothing for annual event

Weeklong drive begins Nov. 13 with 25 drop-off locations in Surrey, White Rock and Delta

Realtors throughout the Lower Mainland are looking to the community for help in the annual blanket drive.

The 24th annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive kicks off Nov. 13 in an effort to collect warm winter clothing for those in need throughout the Lower Mainland.

The blanket drive, according to a press release from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, is the “largest and longest running blanket drive in the Lower Mainland.”

There are 19 drop-off locations in Surrey and South Surrey/White Rock. For a full list of drop-off locations, visit rebgv.org/blanket-drive-drop-locations. There are also six drop-off locations in Delta.

Between Nov. 13 and 20, volunteers will collect donations across the region and then the donations will be distributed to partner charities in the same community where the item was donated.

The Surrey recipients are: Surrey Memorial Hospital volunteer resources, Hyland House (part of Options Community Services), NightShift Street Ministries and Surrey Urban Mission.

The South Surrey/White Rock recipients are: Avalon Women’s Centre, Penninsula United Church Extreme Weather Shelter, Launching Pad, Sources Women’s Place, Sources Food Bank Resources Centre, Sources Volunteer Centre and Atira Women’s Resource Society.

The real estate board said the blanket drive “seeks to collect enough clothing to help more than 30,000 people stay warm.”

“A recent homeless count in Metro Vancouver indicates there are more people living in shelters or on the streets than ever before,” Phil Moore, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver president said. “Our partner charities need all the support they can get this winter, so please donate what you can. Every little donation helps.”

Beginning in 1994, the blanket drive has helped more than 345,000 Lower Mainland residents, according to the release. Last year, about 36,000 people benefited from the blanket drive.

Items needed include: blankets or sleeping bags (gently used or new); warm clothing and coats; new socks and underwear; and hats, gloves and scarves.

For more information, visit blanketdrive.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed
Next story
Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

Just Posted

Surrey resident charged in fatal collision

Police are also looking for video footage, witnesses to the Nov. 4 crash

Surrey Realtors collecting blankets, warm clothing for annual event

Weeklong drive begins Nov. 13 with 25 drop-off locations in Surrey, White Rock and Delta

India’s national female hockey team coming to Surrey ahead of ‘Wickfest’

Exhibtion game against Surrey Falcons squad on Nov. 13

Virtual welding, microwave assembly and more at KPU Tech open house

Cloverdale campus to host open house for trades and technology students on Nov. 20

White Rock’s Johnston Road closed to traffic today

Block-long closure for paving: city

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

New listing features several Vernon players

Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

Trudeau isssued an official government apology today for what he will call the country’s moral failure when Canada closed its doors to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse.

Unofficial Surrey school mascot travels Ireland

Education assistant Rita McDonnell brought ‘Miss Mac Bacon’ on holiday this past summer

4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Vancouver expects $30 million in first year of empty homes tax

City says it’s collected $18 million so far from the tax that aims to ease the near-zero vacancy rate

Most Read