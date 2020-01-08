Surrey RCMP warning about discount flight scam via Whatsapp

Victims told Mounties their credit card data was stolen

Surrey Mounties are warning the public about a discount flights scam on Whatsapp in conjunction with ads seen on Punjabi TV and in newspapers offering cheap flights between India and Vancouver.

Constable Richard Wright said that within the past few weeks the Surrey RCMP received two reports from fraud victims who reported that their credit card data was stolen after they shared their private information on Whatsapp, in the belief they were booking cheap airline tickets.

“In both these incidents, the victims had responded to advertising seen on Punjabi language television and newspapers offering low-cost flights between India and Vancouver,” he said. “They were directed to share their personal and credit card details required to make the flight booking via Whatsapp.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP warn of CRA scams using police phone number

Corporal Dan Klassen said it’s a new scam that’s “actively being investigated and police are currently looking to identify the individuals involved.”

Meantime, police advise consumers to never provide personal or credit card details on mobile applications to unknown third parties, to always book airline tickets through a secure booking website or licensed travel agent, and to regularly check credit card statements for fraudulent charges.

Police ask anyone who has fallen victim to this scam to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and also report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Equifax and Transunion.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Most Read