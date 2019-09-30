Surrey RCMP warn of robberies linked to online app LetGo

Surrey Mounties have issued a warning after people using the online app LetGo were targeted for robbery.

Police say they’re investigating four robberies and in each case, the victims were robbed after meeting up to buy a cellphone from someone advertising on LetGo.

Constable Richard Wright described the robbery suspects as “two dark-skinned male youth in their teens.”

He recommended that anyone looking to arrange a meeting with “unknown online parties” to buy or sell stuff should insist on meeting in a public place like a cafe or shopping centre, to not meet in a secluded place or invite strangers into your home, and only meet during daylight hours in well-lit, populated places.

Wright said people should also be especially careful when high-value items are being bought or sold, to tell a family or friend about your plans to meet with someone, as well as take along their cellphones and ask a friend to go along.

“Always trust your instincts while arranging a meeting,” he said. “If it feels wrong, so long!”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

