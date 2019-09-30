Photo showing the LetGo app on youtube.com.

Surrey RCMP warn of robberies linked to online app LetGo

Police say they’re investigating four robberies

Surrey Mounties have issued a warning after people using the online app LetGo were targeted for robbery.

Police say they’re investigating four robberies and in each case, the victims were robbed after meeting up to buy a cellphone from someone advertising on LetGo.

Constable Richard Wright described the robbery suspects as “two dark-skinned male youth in their teens.”

He recommended that anyone looking to arrange a meeting with “unknown online parties” to buy or sell stuff should insist on meeting in a public place like a cafe or shopping centre, to not meet in a secluded place or invite strangers into your home, and only meet during daylight hours in well-lit, populated places.

Wright said people should also be especially careful when high-value items are being bought or sold, to tell a family or friend about your plans to meet with someone, as well as take along their cellphones and ask a friend to go along.

“Always trust your instincts while arranging a meeting,” he said. “If it feels wrong, so long!”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey mayor slams ‘lack of progress’ on new police force in wake of fatal shooting
Next story
Delta residents get first look at MP hopefuls

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP warn of robberies linked to online app LetGo

Police say they’re investigating four robberies

Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers fall to Kelowna Owls

Panthers lose close game as time expires in BC AAA high school football action

Seniors share stories for ‘View From a Window’ play, in Surrey on mini tour

‘It’s for seniors and also everyone who hopes to be a senior,’ producer Marnie Perrin says

Burnt vehicle in Burnaby believed to be connected to Surrey’s latest shooting

Investigators appealing for information and video footage from both scenes

Delta residents get first look at MP hopefuls

The Delta Residents Association held its all-candidates meeting on Saturday, Sept. 28

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

Disability rights organization ‘distressed’ about medically assisted death at Chilliwack hospital

Family of Alan Nichols said he had a disability and suffered from a mental illness

Fraser Valley sees 50 calls for bear conflicts in September

Bear attractant audits are coming for Chilliwack area to cut down on conflicts, according to COs

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Girl, 17, dies after rollover crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Police say vehicle appears to have hydroplaned in collision early Saturday morning

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Most Read