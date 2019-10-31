Surrey RCMP to step up patrols Halloween night

They expect to be dealing with mischief calls while keeping an eye on pedestrian safety

Look out for this guy, after the sun goes down. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey Mounties say they will have extra patrols on to protect de chillldren of de night (cue best Dracula voice) as trick-or-treaters start haunting local doorsteps Thursday once darkness falls.

“We have extra members on patrol. We have a lot of resources dedicated to the night, because it is typically busy for us,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said, whilst the sun was still bright in the sky.

She would not reveal how many extra officers will be on shift Halloween night, though.

“We don’t normally give out the exact number but we have an operational plan in place for Halloween which includes deploying extra members to deal with the increase in demand for service.”

“A reminder to drivers that we’re going to have a lot of little ghosts and goblins running around the streets. Kids are excited and they sometimes forget when they’re excited to keep road safety in mind so people should be extra vigilant to watch out, especially for children.

“We usually experience an increase in calls for fireworks in particular” Sturko noted. “Although people are upset and concerned when they are disturbed by fireworks in the community we still continue to respond on a priority basis,” she said. “We would remind people not to call 911 for fireworks, but to call the non-emergency line (604-599-0502) to keep 911 free for any emergencies that might take place in the city.

“In Surrey there’s a bylaw, you need a permit to set off fireworks.”



