Surrey RCMP still looking for gang member wanted on multiple warrants

Surrey RCMP is reissuing its request to the public for help in locating Naseem Mohammed, who they say is a member of the Brother’s Keepers gang.
Mohammed, 22, is wanted on multiple warrants of arrest, including being unlawfully at large, resisting/obstructing police, breach of release order and driving while prohibited, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn Wednesday (May 19).
She said Mohammed is associated to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and “has a history of involvement with drug trafficking in the Lower Mainland.”
Munn added he has been a target of violence in the past, and “as such, the public should be aware that they may be at risk if associating with this individual.