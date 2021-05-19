Surrey RCMP still looking for gang member wanted on multiple warrants

Naseem Mohammed, 22, is wanted on multiple warrants of arrest, including being unlawfully at large, resisting/obstructing police, breach of release order and driving while prohibited. Police said he is also part of the Brother’s Keepers gang. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP is reissuing its request to the public for help in locating Naseem Mohammed, who they say is a member of the Brother’s Keepers gang.

Mohammed, 22, is wanted on multiple warrants of arrest, including being unlawfully at large, resisting/obstructing police, breach of release order and driving while prohibited, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn Wednesday (May 19).

She said Mohammed is associated to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and “has a history of involvement with drug trafficking in the Lower Mainland.”

Munn added he has been a target of violence in the past, and “as such, the public should be aware that they may be at risk if associating with this individual.

B.C. gang problemsurrey rcmp