Surrey RCMP shut Newton street on search warrant related to drug lab investigation

This is in the 8200-block of 124th Street

Surrey RCMP have barricade a city block in a Newton business area while police execute a search warrant related to a drug lab investigation in the 8200-block of 124th Street.

“They executed that last week and they are continuing to work at that location,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said Monday. “They brought in some extra gear and resources so that they could make sure they are being safe as they gather their information and investigate that location.

“But we’re actually not releasing further information right now due to the nature of the investigation,” she said. She added that there is no danger to the public.

“One of the reasons to bring those resources to the area is to make sure that we aren’t taking any risks when it comes to any potential chemicals or drugs or anything like that, that could be at that location.”


