Surrey RCMP seizes cash, fentanyl and cocaine from car’s secret compartment

This was following a traffic stop in Fleetwood on New Year’s Day

Surrey Mounties say they seized fentanyl, cocaine and $10,000 cash from a hidden compartment in a car in Fleetwood on New Years Day.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police were doing a traffic stop at about 11 p.m. in the 9000-block of 156th Street when an officer spotted a knife and bear spray in a Nissan Maxima. The driver was arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police also noticed a hidden compartment, so they seized the Nissan and got a search warrant.

“The driver, who is known to police and has ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, was issued violation tickets and released at the scene pending further investigation,” Sidhu said.

Police ended up seizing $10,000 in cash, she said, and about a ounce of “suspected” cocaine. “The hidden compartment also held two bags containing hundreds of small packages of suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl.”

Staff Sergeant Ryan Element, of the Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team, said “sophisticated after-market compartments like the one we located in this vehicle show the lengths drug traffickers will go to try to evade law enforcement.

“Our teams are well aware of these tactics and we will continue to relentlessly target drug trafficking and gang activity in Surrey,” he said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



