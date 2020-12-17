Surrey RCMP seize modified assault rifle during vehicle stop

Surrey RCMP seized a modified assault rifle and ammunition during a vehicle stop in Fleetwood on Dec. 10. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP say officers seized a modified assault rifle and ammunition during a vehicle stop in Fleetwood.

During “targeted enforcement” on Dec. 10, around 7:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle that had “previously fled from police,” near 160th Street and Fraser Highway, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (Dec. 17).

Surrey RCMP officers had help from the Integrated Police Dog Services and RCMP Air One.

Police said that as officers closed in on the vehicle, the “male driver fled.”

“A short foot pursuit ensued and the man was quickly arrested nearby,” the release adds.

Surrey RCMP said the man is known to police, and was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants “related to fraud and personation offences committed in Ridge Meadows, Coquitlam, Delta and Mission.” There was also a passenger in the vehicle, a woman, who was detained.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a modified assault rifle and ammunition, Surrey RCMP said.

Police said the woman was released “pending further investigation,” and the man was held in custody due to the arrest warrants.

The investigation is ongoing, Surrey RCMP said, as officers “gather further evidence related to the firearm seizure.”

“The coordination between the RCMP Air One crew and our officers on the ground enabled us to make this arrest at a lower risk to the public,” said Sergeant Roger Green of the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our integrated teams who are key players in our targeted enforcement strategy.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

