Surrey RCMP say a loaded handgun was seized during a recent traffic stop in Newton in the 7600-block of King George Boulevard on May 28. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP say a loaded handgun was seized during a recent traffic stop in Newton in the 7600-block of King George Boulevard on May 28. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Newton

Surrey RCMP seize loaded handgun during traffic stop

Police say vehicle was towed and the driver was arrested and later released

Surrey RCMP say a loaded handgun was seized during a recent traffic stop in Newton.

On May 28, around 1:45 a.m., a frontline officer was patrolling in Newton and saw a vehicle with inactive insurance, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn.

She said the officer stopped the vehicle in the 7600-block of King George Boulevard where they found a loaded firearm on the driver.

The vehicle was towed, Munn said, and the driver was arrested and “later released on an undertaking as the investigation continues.”

Munn said the driver has a “non-restricted Possession and Acquisition License which does not permit them to legally own or possess a restricted handgun, nor does it allow them to unsafely carry a concealed loaded weapon.”

She said traffic stops reach “far beyond just traffic safety.

“In this case the diligence of the officer conducting a traffic stop lead to the seizure of a loaded handgun and potentially multiple criminal charges.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Man arrested with two imitation guns at Surrey mall

Just Posted

Michael Gibbs, co-chair of communications for the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society, drives a virtual train that is part of a new interactive train exhibit at the Museum of Surrey. The exhibit opens June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PICTURES: Exhibition on Surrey’s train history opens at Museum of Surrey

Separate two-day event welcomes kids June 25-26

A player for the Cloverdale Community Football Association runs with the ball against a team from North Delta in this undated image. (Image courtesy CCFA)
Minor football returns to Cloverdale Athletic Park July 6

Cloverdale Community Football Association registration is now open for kids aged 5-18

File photo
Man arrested with two imitation guns at Surrey mall

Police say staff and a customer were threatened at Central City Shopping Centre on Sunday afternoon

White Rock council has confirmed the west-bound lane of Marine Drive will be closed down by June 7 to allow increased seating space for restaurants - but has also said the temporary measure will last only until full-capacity inside dining is permitted by provincial health orders. (File photo)
White Rock’s Marine Drive one-way to take effect June 7

City council measure will be lifted if full-capacity indoor dining returns

Lelia Fack broke two provincial records competing for the Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) at the Spartan CSI Pacific Athletes Meet in Chilliwack on May 22 and 23. (file)
Langley Olympians swimmer breaks two provincial records at Chilliwack meet

First non-virtual swim competition for South Surrey resident since March of 2020

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Two suspects, pictured in the distance in this video still, reportedly caused a family to flee a Chehalis Lake campsite in fear during Victoria Day weekend. Anyone with information is asked to contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211. (Photo/RCMP)
Family forced to leave Harrison campsite after suspects fire pellet gun, brandish machete

Anyone with info should call Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

British Columbia on track to record more than 2,000 deaths this year due to an ongoing supply of toxic drugs. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Toxic drug crisis disproportionately killing B.C.’s First Nations people

First Nations Health Authority reports First Nations people killed at more than five times B.C. rate

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Ground-penetrating radar has located what are believed to be the unmarked graves of 215 students at the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
U.N. seeks full probe into death of Indigenous students at residential schools

Human rights office wants ‘prompt and exhaustive investigations’ into Canada’s deaths, unmarked graves

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a debate about the discovery of remains of 215 children at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada holds special debate on remains of 215 children found at residential school

Trudeau said Canadians can’t close their eyes and pretend this didn’t happen

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in 6 months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

Most Read