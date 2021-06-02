Surrey RCMP seize loaded handgun during traffic stop

Police say vehicle was towed and the driver was arrested and later released

Surrey RCMP say a loaded handgun was seized during a recent traffic stop in Newton.

On May 28, around 1:45 a.m., a frontline officer was patrolling in Newton and saw a vehicle with inactive insurance, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn.

She said the officer stopped the vehicle in the 7600-block of King George Boulevard where they found a loaded firearm on the driver.

The vehicle was towed, Munn said, and the driver was arrested and “later released on an undertaking as the investigation continues.”

Munn said the driver has a “non-restricted Possession and Acquisition License which does not permit them to legally own or possess a restricted handgun, nor does it allow them to unsafely carry a concealed loaded weapon.”

She said traffic stops reach “far beyond just traffic safety.

“In this case the diligence of the officer conducting a traffic stop lead to the seizure of a loaded handgun and potentially multiple criminal charges.”



