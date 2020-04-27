Police seize drugs, cash in Whalley bust. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP seize fentanyl, meth and cash in Whalley drug bust

Police armed with a search warrant made the seizure on April 22

Surrey Mounties say they’ve seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and $25,541 in cash from a residence in Whalley. No charges have been laid so far.

This followed an investigation the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit launched on March 5 after observing “suspicious activity consistent with drug trafficking” at a residence in the 11400-block of 124th Street, Corporal Joanie Sidhu said.

Police armed with a search warrant made the seizure on April 22.

“A man and woman were detained at the residence and released pending further investigation,” Sidhu said. “No charges have been laid at this time.”


