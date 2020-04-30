Surrey RCMP seize allegedly stolen bank, ID cards and suspected drugs

Some of the allegedly stolen ID cards seized by Surrey RCMP on April 25 in Newton. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP say a “large quantity” of suspected illicit drugs, and several allegedly stolen bank and ID cards, have been seized.

Police said officers were patrolling in the area of 134th Street and 64th Avenue on April 25, around 2 p.m., when they found two men “arguing,” with a vehicle “associated to the men was left unoccupied and idling nearby,” according to a release Thursday (April 30).

READ ALSO: Suspected drug dealer busted during police check on Surrey street, April 28, 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP seize fentanyl, meth and cash in Whalley drug bust, April 27, 2020

The two men were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking after officers saw “evidence” inside the vehicle, Surrey RCMP said.

After searching the vehicle, police said, a “large quantity” of suspected illicit drugs, such as pills, cocaine and fentanyl were found, along with multiple cell phones, an electronic card reader and allegedly stolen ID and bank cards.

Police said that one man was released at the scene, “pending further investigation,” while the other man had five outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody.

No charges have been laid yet, but the investigation is ongoing, Surrey RCMP said.

“This seizure is a great example of pro-active policing by our frontline officers,” said Corporal Joanie Sidhu. “They saw something that looked out of place, they took the time to find out what was going on, and ended up taking illicit drugs off the street and recovering stolen property.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques, April 29, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.