Surrey RCMP seeks public’s help to find missing 52-year-old man

Police say Wayne Raulick was last seen Nov. 7 in the 16500-block of Fraser Highway

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 52-year-old Wayne Raulick who was last seen Nov. 7. (Photo submitted: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 52-year-old man.

Wayne Raulick, 52, was last seen on Wednesday (Nov. 7) in the 16500-block of Fraser Highway, police said in a news release Friday (Nov. 9). RCMP added Raulick has not been seen or heard from since.

Surrey RCMP describe Raulick as a Caucasian man, five-foot-six, 220 lbs. with grey hair, a full grey beard and blue eyes. police also said he was last seen wearing blue/teal shorts, a blue t-shirt, white ankle socks and blue Skecher shoes.

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being. It is out of character for (Raulick) to be out of touch this long.”

Raulick, police said, is known to frequent Surrey, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Raulick is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-167083.



