Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl, Micyla “Amber” Havenga. (Image: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP seeking public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old

Police say Micyla ‘Amber’ Havenga was last seen on Nov. 12

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

Micyla “Amber” Havenga was last seen in the area of 14th Avenue and 133A Street on Nov. 12, according to a release from police early Saturday morning (Nov. 16).

Havenga, RCMP said, is described as Caucasian, 5’1”, 99 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black Adidas sweatpants, a black crop top, pink hoodie and carrying a small backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If people wish to make an anonymous report, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-175999.


