Surrey RCMP seek witnesses, public’s help in identifying suspect in alleged assault

Police said the incident happened on April 17 at 152nd Street and 64th Avenue

Surrey RCMP have released a composite sketch of the suspect in an alleged assault at the intersection of 152nd Street and 64th Avenue on April 17. (Image: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an alleged assault that happened on April 17.

Police said they are investigating the incident that happened in the intersection of 152nd Street and 64th Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The victim, according to an RCMP release Thursday (May 9), said the victim was driving southbound on 152nd Street, waiting to turn left when a dark coloured pick-up truck pulled up behind her and stopped.

“A male exited the truck on the driver’s side and walked to the open driver’s side window of the Nissan and punched the female driver, who was alone in her vehicle,” police said. “The suspect male then got back into the passenger side of the truck which proceeded to drive southbound on 152 Street.”

Surrey RCMP said the suspect is described as Caucasian, about 35 to 36 years old, with a “pale/fair complexion, sharp facial features, blonde facial stubble, short hair.” The suspect is also described as 5’9” to 5’10” and about 180 to 190 lbs., with a stocky build.

At the time of the incident, according to police, the suspect was wearing a dark blue hoodie and baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



