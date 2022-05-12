Crystal Lee Mattie, 37, was last seen near Binnie Lane and Grosvenor Road. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP seek help locating woman last seen Apri 28

Crystal Lee Mattie last seen near Binne Lane and Grosvenor Road

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 37-year-old woman.

Crystal Lee Mattie was reported missing May 5, and a last seen on April 28 near Binnie Lane and Grosvenor Road in Surrey. According a news release issued Thursday, police has “been following up on investigational avenues” to locate Mattie but have yet to locate her.

Mattie is described as a five-foot-one Caucasian woman, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on a cross with the word ‘Daddy’ on her upper chest.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating her is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


editorial@peacearchnews.com
RCMP

