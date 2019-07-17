UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say 46-year-old woman has been found

Police say 46-year-old Charanjit Ludu has been missing since 8:30 a.m. on July 16 in the 14800-block of 74A Ave. (Photo: Police handout)

UPDATE, Wednesday, July 17 at 5:03 p.m.: Surrey RCMP say Charanjit Ludu has been found.

Surrey RCMP were looking for 46-year-old Charanjit Ludu, who had been missing since 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (July 16).

Police say she was last seen in the 14800-block of 74A Ave.

Surrey RCMP describe Ludu as South Asian, five feet four inches tall, 140 pounds with shoulder length black hair that’s usually in a ponytail.

Police and family say they are concerned for her well-being as it is out of character for her to be out of touch for this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-107195.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter