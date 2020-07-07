Surrey RCMP searching for missing woman last seen in Crescent Beach

Kasomali Chriumbwana was last seen at 4:35 p.m. on July 5 in the 12300-block of Beecher Street

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old woman.

Kasomali Chriumbwana was last seen at 4:35 p.m. on July 5 in the 12300-block of Beecher Street in Crescent Beach.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being, a RCMP news release states, which was issued Tuesday afternoon.

Chriumbwana is described as Black, 5’3”, 160 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Calvin Klein crew neck sweater and light grey yoga/athletic pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chriumbwana is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2020-102439