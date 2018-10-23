Surrey RCMP searching for missing teen

Kishan Gopal, 15, was last seen at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 17, in the 1900-block of King George Boulevard

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Kishan Gopal, 15, was last seen at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 17, in the 1900-block of King George Boulevard, RCMP said in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

Gopal is described as South Asian, 5’10”, 130 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an “Everlast” sweater and dark grey sweat-pants.

He is known to frequent the City Central and Guildford areas.

According to the news release, police and family are concerned for his health and well-being, as it’s out of character for him to be out of touch for this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gopal is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.