Surrey RCMP searching for missing man last seen Sept. 13 in Fraser Heights area

Anyone who’s seen 65-year-old Satpal Lanji is asked to contact police

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Satpal Lanji, who was last seen in mid-September in the Fraser Heights area of Surrey. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP is requesting public assistance as they look for a 65-year-old man who was last seen in the Fraser Heights area more than a month ago.

Satpal Lanji was reported missing Oct. 2, however he was last seen Sept. 13, in the 11300-block of 163 Street. Although it is not uncommon for Lanji to be out of contact, the length of time that has passed since he was seen is concerning to both his family and police.

Surrey RCMP Missing Persons Unit has been following up on all investigative avenues since he was reported missing, but have not been able to locate Lanji, who also goes by Rai and Ray. He is described as a South Asian male, who stands 5’7” tall and weighs 140 lbs., with a slim build, short grey hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could assist police with locating Lanji is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
missing personsurrey rcmp

