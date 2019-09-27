Surrey RCMP searching for missing 66-year old man last seen in Fleetwood

Allan McCrea was reported missing on Sept. 26 and was last seen in the 16700-block of Fraser Highway

Allan McCrea was reported missing on Thursday (Sept. 26), and was last seen in the 16700-block of Fraser Highway. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 66-year-old man.

Police say Allan McCrea was reported missing on Thursday (Sept. 26), and was last seen in the 16700-block of Fraser Highway.

He has not been heard from since.

McCrea is described as Caucasian, five feet five inches tall, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and dark brown long hair. He was last seen wearing a base ball cap and jeans.

Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter