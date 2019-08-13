Surrey RCMP searching for missing 52-year-old Hispanic man

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help them locate a 52-year-old Hispanic man who has been missing since Monday morning.
Police say John Martinez was last seen at 9:40 a.m. on Aug 12, in the 13700-block of 96th Avenue.
Martinez is described as five feet seven inches tall, approximately 165 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a long beard.
Surrey RCMP say he was last seen wearing a white shirt on top of a green shirt, grey pants, brown socks and no shoes.
Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-122716.
