Surrey RCMP searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Vancouver

Jaya Boutet-Bakke was last seen Nov. 6 and was reported missing the following day

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jaya Boutet-Bakke was reported missing on Nov. 7. She was last seen in Vancouver at Waterfront Station on Nov. 6 at 4:45 p.m. according to a news release. Police and family are concerned for her well-being

Boutet-Bakke is described as a Caucasian girl with a medium build, brown curly hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoody, red top, dark pants, and was carrying a black and white reusable bag.

Anyone information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.