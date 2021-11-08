Surrey RCMP are looking for Jaya Boutet-Bakke, 13. (RCMP Handout)

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Vancouver

Jaya Boutet-Bakke was last seen Nov. 6 and was reported missing the following day

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jaya Boutet-Bakke was reported missing on Nov. 7. She was last seen in Vancouver at Waterfront Station on Nov. 6 at 4:45 p.m. according to a news release. Police and family are concerned for her well-being

Boutet-Bakke is described as a Caucasian girl with a medium build, brown curly hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoody, red top, dark pants, and was carrying a black and white reusable bag.

Anyone information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Previous story
City of Surrey requiring staff, volunteers, contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Next story
‘Lytton still exists’: Woman irked at PM saying fire-ravaged village gone as locals await aid

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP are looking for Jaya Boutet-Bakke, 13. (RCMP Handout)
Surrey RCMP searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Vancouver

Quarterback McCord Leeson gets sacked by a G.W. Graham Grizzlie Nov.5. The Panthers lost to the Chilliwack team 18-12. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Tweedsmuir drops final regular season game at home

Surrey city council meetings have the nine members separated by plexiglass. (Screen shot)
City of Surrey requiring staff, volunteers, contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19

A vehicle heads south past the Peace Arch towards the U.S./Canada border on the morning of Nov. 8, the first day that the border was reopened to Canadian travellers wanting to head south into the U.S. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Southbound traffic slows to trickle as non-essential travel to the U.S. resumes