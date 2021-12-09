Surrey RCMP searching for 32-year-old missing woman

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Adrienne Billy, 32, was reported missing by a friend who last spoke to her on Dec. 7, Surrey RCMP said.

“It is out of character for Adrienne Billy to be out of contact, so police, friends and family are concerned for her wellbeing,” police said in a release.

Billy is described as an Indigenous woman, 5’4” tall, 200 pounds, and has bleached blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket and carrying a black purse.

Police said Billy uses public transit and is believed to frequent the Vancouver area.

Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Billy is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502