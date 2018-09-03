Surrey RCMP search for missing 17-year-old

Anton Reeves was last seen by family a week ago

Have you seen Anton Reeves?

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find the missing 17 year old boy.

Anton was last seen by his family a week ago on August 27, at around 5 p.m. in the Surrey Central Mall. RCMP believe he was at the Direction’s Shelter in Downtown Vancouver on the following morning, Aug. 28.

Anton is described by RCMP as a 6’2” male with a slim build, weighing approximately 130 lbs. He has short, dark brown, and curly hair, and a “scraggly beard and moustache.”

He was last seen wearing a black zippered jacket with “Bench” on the collar, grey Nike sweatpants and black Nike roshe shoes with a white sole.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Anton is asked to contact RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



