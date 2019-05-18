Surrey RCMP search for missing 17-year-old girl

Mikayla Logan was last seen in Guildford on Tuesday, May 14

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Mikayla Logan was last seen at about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 in Guildford.

Mikayla is described as an Aboriginal girl, 5’2”, 110 lbs, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black sweatpants and Nike runners. She has a silver hoop nose piercing.

Her family is worried for her well-being, as it’s out of character for her to be out of contact for so long.

Anyone with information about Mikayla’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter