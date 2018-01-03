(Surrey RCMP)

Missing Cloverdale girl found safe and sound, Surrey RCMP say

Search was on for Megan Shields after she was last seen Tuesday night in Cloverdale

UPDATE: Megan Shields has been found safe and sound, Surrey RCMP say.

––––

SURREY — A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing.

Megan Shields was last seen on Tuesday night (Jan. 2), at about 10:30 p.m. in Cloverdale.

Surrey RCMP say they have obtained surveillance video of Megan leaving Tim Hortons at 176 Street and 64 Avenue at 3:52 a.m. on Wednesday morning (Jan. 3). A photo released by RCMP shows Megan inside the McDonalds right next to Tim Hortons on 64 Avenue. It is unclear what time the surveillance photo was taken.

Surrey RCMP say this behaviour is unusual of Megan, and that her family and friends are very concerned for her well-being. It is not like her to be out of contact for so long.

Megan is described by RCMP as a Caucasian female, 5 ft tall and weighing 80 lbs. She has blonde and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie, grey leggings, no shoes and no jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

 

Megan Shields, seen in surveillance footage obtained from the McDonalds at 176 St and 64 Ave. (Surrey RCMP)

(Surrey RCMP)

Missing Cloverdale girl found safe and sound, Surrey RCMP say

Search was on for Megan Shields after she was last seen Tuesday night in Cloverdale

