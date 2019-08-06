Surrey RCMP search for men wanted for kidnapping, other charges

Surrey RCMP are asking for help to locate two men wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

Meaz Nour-Eldin and Nathan Barthlette are both wanted on charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and use of a firearm during the commission of an offence, according to a Surrey RCMP release Tuesday (Aug. 6).

“These charges stem from an ongoing Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit investigation involving a kidnapping and an assault,” the release says. “This was an isolated and targeted incident and additional suspects have already been charged and remain in custody for this incident.”

Nour-Eldin is described as a 22-year-old Somalian male, 6’1” and 181 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his left hand, left wrist and upper torso. Investigators believe Nour-Eldin may have fled to other parts of the country, including possibly Quebec and Ontario.

Barthlette is described as a 21-year-old Caucasian male, 5’7” and 121 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.