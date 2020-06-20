Surrey RCMP say pregnant woman missing since June 2

Police say Ashley Minshull was last seen in the 13700-block of 92nd Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman, Ashley Minshull, who is eight months pregnant. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman, who is eight months pregnant.

Ashley Minshull, 29, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on June 2 in the 13700-block of 92nd Avenue, according to a Surrey RCMP release Friday (June 19).

Minshull, police said, has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’6” tall, about 185 lbs, according to RCMP.

Police said she is “associated” to an orange-coloured 2008 Didge Caravan, with a B.C. licence place KN957X.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-91458.

missing personsurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa announces ‘unprecedented action’ to protect Fraser River chinook
Next story
Animal rights activist killed while protesting pigs en route to Ontario slaughterhouse

Just Posted

Cloverdale mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

Homicide investigation prompts search warrant in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood

Police say perceived gunfire in 12500-block of 22 Avenue was officers deploying ‘less lethal’ options

Surrey RCMP say pregnant woman missing since June 2

Police say Ashley Minshull was last seen in the 13700-block of 92nd Avenue

Surrey lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

Three-month penalty imposed for letter sent to director of Child, Family and Community Services

Surrey parents once again fight for student support workers hours

Some students hours have been reinstated, but parents say it shouldn’t be a yearly problem

B.C. First Nations leaders disgusted by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Erin O’Toole camp seeks police probe, accuses MacKay camp of theft

In a brief tweet, Peter MacKay’s campaign organizer said not a single word of the allegation is true.

‘A little different’: Vancouver ‘micro-weddings’ help couples during COVID-19

The weddings can range in style

Ottawa announces ‘unprecedented action’ to protect Fraser River chinook

The measures were also taken to protect the southern resident orcas, whose numbers are now at 72

Wife of yogi who overdosed asks B.C.’s top doc to announce drug deaths like COVID fatalities

Carina Stone lost her husband Michael in 2017 to fentanyl poisoning

VIDEO: Student nurses at UFV film commitment to fight racism in health care

Nursing students create film to show support for those who are discriminated against

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

CERB payments docked to account for April advance

Canadians receiving less than expected

Inquest to be held into Abbotsford football star’s suicide after hospital visits

Samwel Uko died last month, after twice trying to get help at a Saskatchewan hospital

Most Read