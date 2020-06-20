Surrey RCMP say pregnant woman missing since June 2

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman, Ashley Minshull, who is eight months pregnant. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police say Ashley Minshull was last seen in the 13700-block of 92nd Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman, who is eight months pregnant.

Ashley Minshull, 29, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on June 2 in the 13700-block of 92nd Avenue, according to a Surrey RCMP release Friday (June 19).

Minshull, police said, has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’6” tall, about 185 lbs, according to RCMP.

Police said she is “associated” to an orange-coloured 2008 Didge Caravan, with a B.C. licence place KN957X.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-91458.

