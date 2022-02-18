Surrey RCMP say missing woman last seen in Newton

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 36-year-old woman, Amita Minhas. She was last seen on Feb. 16 in the 12800-block of 72B Avenue. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Amita Minhas, 36, last seen on Feb. 16

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman.

Amita Minhas was last seen on Feb. 16, around 10 a.m., in the 12800-block of 72B Avenue, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman.

Police say Minhas has not been seen or heard from since.

Minhas is described as South Asian, five-foot-four and 110 lbs. She has shoulder-length black hair with brown eyes.

Honeyman added there is not clothing description at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2022-24319. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



