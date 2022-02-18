Missing Person

Surrey RCMP say missing woman last seen in Newton

Amita Minhas, 36, last seen on Feb. 16

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 36-year-old woman, Amita Minhas. She was last seen on Feb. 16 in the 12800-block of 72B Avenue. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman.

Amita Minhas was last seen on Feb. 16, around 10 a.m., in the 12800-block of 72B Avenue, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman.

Police say Minhas has not been seen or heard from since.

Minhas is described as South Asian, five-foot-four and 110 lbs. She has shoulder-length black hair with brown eyes.

Honeyman added there is not clothing description at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2022-24319. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


