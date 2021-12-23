Surrey Gang Enforcement Team vehicle, pictured on May 13, 2021. On Nov. 19 around 11 p.m., the Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team saw a vehicle in the 8800-block of Queen Mary Boulevard that had allegedly failed to stop for two other police agencies in the preceding days. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP say man, who is prohibited from driving Canada-wide, fails to stop for police 3 times

Spike belt used to stop driver in Langley: Police

Surrey RCMP say a “prolific offender,” who is prohibited from driving Canada-wide, has been arrested and charged after failing to stop for police three times.

On Nov. 19 around 11 p.m., the Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team saw a vehicle in the 8800-block of Queen Mary Boulevard that had allegedly failed to stop for two other police agencies in the preceding days, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha Thursday (Dec. 23).

Sangha said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle, “which failed to stop.” She added the Air 1 helicopter was used to monitor the suspect vehicle until it was stopped by a spike belt in Langley.

The driver, Sangha said, then ran away from the vehicle and was taken into police custody with the help of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service and the Uniform Gang Enforcement Team.

Lorne Guilbault, 41, had been charged with fail to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, drive while prohibited and three counts of fail to comply with probation.


